Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.85 on Monday, reaching $518.01. 34,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,186. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $517.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.06.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.