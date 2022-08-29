Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,436,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.46. 22,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.37 and a 200 day moving average of $303.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

