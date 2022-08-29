Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 44,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,121. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

