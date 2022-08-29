Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,336 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.11% of Copart worth $31,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 19.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $137,142,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Copart by 759.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,085,000 after acquiring an additional 690,744 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.29. 11,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,437. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.11 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

