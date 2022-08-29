Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in MSCI were worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $455.76. 3,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,765. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $451.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.21.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

