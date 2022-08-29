Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.1% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $85,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,659,000 after purchasing an additional 762,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.23. 112,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,068. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

