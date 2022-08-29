Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 3,069 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day moving average is $234.00.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

