Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 61,337 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,337 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 0.9% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in NIKE were worth $65,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.16. The company had a trading volume of 124,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,466. The stock has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

