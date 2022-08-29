Norinchukin Bank The Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,878 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 981,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,637,000 after buying an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 69,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.97. 1,025,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,222,426. The company has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

