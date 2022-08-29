Norinchukin Bank The Sells 20,227 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,227 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The owned 0.14% of STERIS worth $32,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.86. 7,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.32 and its 200-day moving average is $223.39.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 46.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.