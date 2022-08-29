Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Up 3.9%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $32.84. 7,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,147,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -74.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after acquiring an additional 326,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after buying an additional 122,883 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after buying an additional 182,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

