Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Northrim BanCorp accounts for 2.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 6.36% of Northrim BanCorp worth $16,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 138.2% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $217,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. Mccambridge purchased 800 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.42 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,726.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 650 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,948 shares of company stock valued at $78,816. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

NRIM traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $40.25. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,263. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. The company has a market cap of $234.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.67. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

