Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NWFL stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $211.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.