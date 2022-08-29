Novacoin Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $32,583.15 and $2.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,905.57 or 0.99886626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00053653 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00025543 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.