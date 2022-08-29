Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $68,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 76,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,838. The company has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

