Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $41,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,629 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.52. 84,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

