Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Up 76.1% in August

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the July 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JQC stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 33.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,211,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,628 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 952,667 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,870,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 103.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 779,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 395,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 62.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 305,056 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

