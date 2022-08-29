Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Up 76.1% in August

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the July 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of JQC stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.61.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
