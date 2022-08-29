Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 54.0% in August

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the July 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

JGH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,588. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

