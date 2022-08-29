Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 54.0% in August

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the July 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
JGH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,588. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
