Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the July 31st total of 403,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ QQQX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.48. 173,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,083. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth about $2,079,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 72.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,285,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after buying an additional 49,225 shares during the last quarter. 21.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

