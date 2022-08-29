Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the July 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $131,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of JRI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

