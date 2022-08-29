NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $190.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

