NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $320.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.50.

NVIDIA Stock Down 9.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

