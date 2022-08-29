Nxt Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $109,697.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022559 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015697 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005230 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003905 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001069 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About Nxt
Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
