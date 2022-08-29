NYL Investors LLC Buys 22,700 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

