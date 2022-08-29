NYL Investors LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

NYL Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VT traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.98. 49,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,643. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

