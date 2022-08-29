Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $308.88 million and approximately $27.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 141.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001135 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.