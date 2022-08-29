Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Position Boosted by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.35% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ocean Bio-Chem Price Performance

NASDAQ:OBCI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.03. 661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,156. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ocean Bio-Chem Increases Dividend

Ocean Bio-Chem ( NASDAQ:OBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Ocean Bio-Chem Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

