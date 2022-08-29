Offshift Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,316.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $67,316.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,167.83 or 0.99883044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00055541 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00025012 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

