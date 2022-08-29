OKB (OKB) Price Hits $16.06 on Top Exchanges

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, OKB has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $16.06 or 0.00079965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $963.79 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00131766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085618 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.