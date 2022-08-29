Omni Event Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB)

Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 711,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,758,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 6.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 922,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,474,000.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

About Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

