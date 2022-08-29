Omni Event Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 656,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,000. Tenneco makes up approximately 0.7% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.79% of Tenneco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Stock Performance

About Tenneco

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,021. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.