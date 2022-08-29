Omni Event Management Ltd Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Omni Event Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 1.96% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCIC. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 48.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 420,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Price Performance

Shares of HCIC remained flat at $9.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,593. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

