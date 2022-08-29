Omni Event Management Ltd Invests $14.99 Million in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 421,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,000. Meritor makes up about 0.9% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 0.59% of Meritor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 123.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR remained flat at $36.50 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

