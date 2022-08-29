Omni Event Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 364,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,989,000. Mimecast accounts for about 1.7% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.54% of Mimecast as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 472.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIME remained flat at $79.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mimecast Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

