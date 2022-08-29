Omni Event Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 992,122 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG)

Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 992,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,842,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 2.76% of CIIG Capital Partners II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II by 16.8% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 195,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

CIIG Capital Partners II Price Performance

Shares of CIIG Capital Partners II stock remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Monday. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

CIIG Capital Partners II Company Profile

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

