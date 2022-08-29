Omni Event Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ)

Omni Event Management Ltd reduced its position in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 1.71% of Direct Selling Acquisition worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $10,511,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after buying an additional 1,678,598 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direct Selling Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:DSAQ remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Direct Selling Acquisition Company Profile

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

