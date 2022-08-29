Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 16,274 Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Omni Event Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,274 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 400,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 170,822 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Velocity Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Velocity Acquisition by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Velocity Acquisition by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velocity Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:VELO remained flat at $9.83 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

