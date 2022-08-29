Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 20,494 Shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC)

Omni Event Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,494 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Battery Future Acquisition were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE BFAC remained flat at $9.99 on Monday. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,687. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

