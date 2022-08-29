Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 6,942 Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Omni Event Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 1.45% of Pine Technology Acquisition worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pine Technology Acquisition by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pine Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

PTOC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,198. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.92.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

