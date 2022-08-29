OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the July 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of OMRNY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,053. OMRON has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $107.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OMRON by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in OMRON by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OMRON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,769,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

