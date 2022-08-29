OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 224,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 106,507 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 625,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.34. 785,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,974,047. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

