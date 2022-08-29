OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $169,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of A traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,906. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

