OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $494,883,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $346.65. 4,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $695.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

