OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $1.23 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $404.36. The company had a trading volume of 88,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,024. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.93 and a 200 day moving average of $416.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

