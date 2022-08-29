OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $407,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,169 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 700,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Profile

CRH stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH plc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $54.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

