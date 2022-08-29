OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $624,000 Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for 0.4% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFXF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. 1,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.