OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $210,269,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after buying an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

TT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.38.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

