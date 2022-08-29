OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 406 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises about 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.02. 517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

