OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys 813 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $6,727,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 187,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after acquiring an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.08. 2,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,388. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.68. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average of $98.30.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

