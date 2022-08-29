OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $810,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,718 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NEP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

NEP traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.07. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

